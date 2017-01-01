Tokens and tokenised assets on Ethereum are fast proving themselves to represent one of the most exciting innovations of the decade, with the potential to displace many traditional business models and revolutionise financial infrastructure.
The core value of these tokens is the communities around them, but these communities are often dispersed, with information that is difficult to find, analyse, store, and track.
Ethfinex offers a new community and information hub for these tokens and Ethereum-based projects. It will facilitate learning, discussion, and analysis, whilst simultaneously offering access to the most highly liquid and advanced trading platform for ERC20 tokens.