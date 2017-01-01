logo

Ethfinex is the home of digital tokens trading & discussion.
Built for the Ethereum community, using Ethereum.
Ethfinex is a community hub for developers, enthusiasts and traders to share, discuss and crowdsource information from across the decentralised ecosystem.
The platform allows for trading and discussion of ERC20 compatible tokens and ethereum-based crowdsales.
Join the Ethfinex community today to contribute and stay up to date with our progress, as well as for the chance to join our beta launch.
Discover the Nectar token and whitepaper.
Trading
Trade ERC20 compatible tokens, with options for exchange and margin trading, as well as access to a peer-to-peer funding market.
Token Listings
Identify, track, and discuss upcoming token listings. View the latest discussions and directly contribute to your favourite projects.
Community
Collaborate, review and discuss upcoming crowdsales and traded tokens. Whether you want whitepaper reviews, sentiment analysis, or developer guides and FAQs, all the information you need to study will be in one place.
By crowdsourcing information and analysis, with a user reputation system to ensure high quality content, the entire blockchain ecosystem can benefit and accelerate.
Why Ethfinex?
Tokens and tokenised assets on Ethereum are fast proving themselves to represent one of the most exciting innovations of the decade, with the potential to displace many traditional business models and revolutionise financial infrastructure.
The core value of these tokens is the communities around them, but these communities are often dispersed, with information that is difficult to find, analyse, store, and track.
Ethfinex offers a new community and information hub for these tokens and Ethereum-based projects. It will facilitate learning, discussion, and analysis, whilst simultaneously offering access to the most highly liquid and advanced trading platform for ERC20 tokens.
Collaboration
& Community
Ethfinex reflects the nature of the Ethereum community itself, building strong two-way relationships with other project teams.
Smart contracts and decentralisation will increasingly be built into everything Ethfinex does, creating tools and modules necessary to interact with and contribute back to other projects in the ecosystem.
To explore how Ethfinex can support your team or project, please contact [email protected]
Decentralisation
In the long term, Ethfinex’s vision is to move towards a completely trustless exchange, including steadily decentralising ownership of the platform to its community of users.
Based on Bitfinex’s trading engine experience and customer base, we believe that fully decentralised models for exchange are not yet mature or scalable. To accelerate the development of on-blockchain exchanges, the Ethfinex platform will pioneer a hybrid decentralised architecture, allowing decentralised exchanges to plug into it and trade with Ethfinex customers, as well as each other.
Ethfinex will encourage the emergence of scalable and trustless solutions by acting as an experimentation zone for emerging decentralised exchange protocols, providing feedback and allowing them to test and learn.
The Nectar Token
Our journey towards decentralisation will include at its core a new token to incentivise liquidity and reward loyal customers of Ethfinex. These loyalty tokens are similar to loyalty points, and will never be sold in a crowdsale, but are instead given for free to token market makers in proportion to the volume of trades they participate in on the exchange.
Owners of the tokens will be able to use them to claim loyalty rewards from the exchange, and advise on the future governance of Ethfinex. Initially the tokens will be majority owned by Ethfinex, but gradually as more tokens are issued the ownership of them will therefore become decentralised so that our customers will have a stake in Ethfinex.
